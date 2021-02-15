Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.98. 62,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

