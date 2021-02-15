Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Eaton worth $181,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $123.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

