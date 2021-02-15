Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

EFR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

