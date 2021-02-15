Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Shares of Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) (LON:EBQ) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $20.20. Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 870,300 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £16.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.91.

Get Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Alan Newman acquired 100,000 shares of Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent media and marketing consultancy worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. The Media segment helps advertisers to monitor and evaluate their agencies media buying performance; advises clients on management and selection of media agencies, setting media buying objectives, and the organization of media functions; and supports advertisers to ensure that agencies deliver services as contractually agreed.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity plc (EBQ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.