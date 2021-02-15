eBoost Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $318,525.25 and $127.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00447390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003240 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

