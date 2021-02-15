EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 50.1% Over Last Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $112,668.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.00929256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.19 or 0.05198714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

