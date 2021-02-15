Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

