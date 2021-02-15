Eden One Day Volume Reaches $133,368.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $133,368.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eden Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

