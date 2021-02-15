Edgeware (EDG) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.87 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $177.87 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded up 60.9% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,018,735,224 coins and its circulating supply is 5,427,736,603 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

