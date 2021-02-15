Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,388,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 7.00% of Editas Medicine worth $307,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

