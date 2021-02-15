EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDRVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $24.47 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

