Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Short Interest Update

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the January 14th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Educational Development by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Educational Development by 1,229.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 4th quarter worth $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. Educational Development has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $66.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

