eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Gap Up to $14.35

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $15.50. eEnergy Group shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 8,648,402 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.19. The company has a market cap of £47.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

About eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides Light-as-a-Service (LaaS) to education and commercial customers in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It offers LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients; and strategy, carbon marketplace, virtual energy management, measurement and monitoring, onsite generation and power purchase agreement, and EV charging solutions.

