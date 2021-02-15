EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $76.31. 1,346,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.