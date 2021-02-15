EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $13.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.37. 773,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $302.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.59.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

