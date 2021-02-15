EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 449 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,257,000 after buying an additional 695,284 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower by 574.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,606,000 after acquiring an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,645,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.19. The stock had a trading volume of 74,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

