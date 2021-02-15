EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.71. 92,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,803. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

