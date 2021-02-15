EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.45. The stock had a trading volume of 59,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,079. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

