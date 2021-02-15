EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.49. The company had a trading volume of 131,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.