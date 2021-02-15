EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,508,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,758,000 after acquiring an additional 938,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $179.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

