EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KLA by 116.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after buying an additional 263,710 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $331.81. The company had a trading volume of 91,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,479. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $334.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.27. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

