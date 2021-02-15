EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 48,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,675.66. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.