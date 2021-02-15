EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 52,567 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 313.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,567 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,415,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

