EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. North American Management Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 88,526 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,262,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $86,190,000 after buying an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.00. 282,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

