EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.69. The company had a trading volume of 543,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

