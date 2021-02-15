Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $8,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 35.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 29.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,190,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after purchasing an additional 267,580 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELAN traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 53,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

