Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,007.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,007 ($13.16) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07), with a volume of 18027 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 993.50 ($12.98).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,103 ($14.41) to GBX 799 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 911.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 782.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

