Electroneum Hits One Day Volume of $3.51 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Electroneum has a market cap of $143.15 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 162.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 197.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,600,934 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

