Electrum Dark Trading 69.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 66.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $3,922.75 and $153.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00090108 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00250197 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00020224 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Electrum Dark Token Trading

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.