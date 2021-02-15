Element Wealth LLC Acquires 1,935 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.1% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.26.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.