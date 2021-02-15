Element Wealth LLC Buys 5,777 Shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 2.93% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

