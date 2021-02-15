Element Wealth LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 933.8% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 229,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

