Element Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,985,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.58. 7,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,752. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55.

