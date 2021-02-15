Element Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 290.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

