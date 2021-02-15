Element Wealth LLC Invests $3.09 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

