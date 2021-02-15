Element Wealth LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Element Wealth LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.01. 10,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,531. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

