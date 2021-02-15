Element Wealth LLC Sells 3,031 Shares of Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Schwab 1000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab 1000 ETF worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab 1000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.56. 1,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Schwab 1000 ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $39.57.

