Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $207.29 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

