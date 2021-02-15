Elitium Price Tops $5.38 on Major Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $161.84 million and $271,429.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.38 or 0.00011108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

