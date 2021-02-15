Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $372.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 1688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375 ($4.90).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 325.17.

About Elixirr International (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

