ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.00 ($17.65) and last traded at €15.04 ($17.69). 129,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.46 ($18.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

The stock has a market cap of $952.93 million and a P/E ratio of -42.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.52 and a 200 day moving average of €10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Company Profile (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

