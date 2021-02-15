ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €15.00 ($17.65) and last traded at €15.04 ($17.69). 129,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.46 ($18.19).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.53 ($14.75).

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $952.93 million and a P/E ratio of -42.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.52 and a 200 day moving average of €10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.