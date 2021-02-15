Elrond Price Down 25.7% Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $132.64 or 0.00278313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $478.68 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,347.73 or 0.02827798 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,187,842 coins and its circulating supply is 16,950,836 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

