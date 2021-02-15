Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

