Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EMGCQ opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Emergent Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About Emergent Capital
Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.