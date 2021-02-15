Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Short Interest Down 28.7% in January

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMGCQ opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $38.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. Emergent Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

