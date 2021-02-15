Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Lessened by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 5.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $33,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after buying an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

EMR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 80,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.