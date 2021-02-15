Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $85.19 million and approximately $585,846.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.00276520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00093777 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00189868 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,838.33 or 0.87785189 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,703,673 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

