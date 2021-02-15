Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) rose 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €22.80 ($26.82) and last traded at €22.80 ($26.82). Approximately 707,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.20 ($26.12).

CAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 530.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.92.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

