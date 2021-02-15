Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Short Interest Update

Encision Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 14th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECIA stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.66. Encision has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Get Encision alerts:

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical device company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. The company provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Encision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.