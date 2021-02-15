Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $18.47 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $5.91 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00558537 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00032261 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,181.01 or 0.02437675 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

