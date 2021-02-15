Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) versus Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Head to Head Comparison

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Summer Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.19 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Summer Energy -5.68% -260.15% -17.32%

Volatility & Risk

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summer Energy beats Enel Generación Chile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

